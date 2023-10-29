Geno Smith throws late TD pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks top Browns 24-20

Geno Smith threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 38 seconds left, and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns after blowing an early 14-point lead. After struggling for long stretches against the best defense in the NFL, Smith was sensational on Seattle’s final drive. He connected on 4 of 5 passes, the last of which was a quick screen to Smith-Njigba. The rookie first-round pick used a terrific block from DK Metcalf on the perimeter to sneak down the sideline and score. Seattle gave itself a chance by intercepting Cleveland quarterback P.J. Walker near midfield with 1:57 remaining.