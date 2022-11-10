Germany edges past UK as Europe's leading market for NFL

MUNICH (AP) — Seattle Seahawks fan Lukas Spiess was shocked at what he noticed while at a Stuttgart soccer game a few weeks ago.

“This elderly gentleman a few rows in front of me was playing fantasy football on his phone,” said Spiess, president of the German Sea Hawkers fan club. “That’s not something I would have expected.”

The NFL has arrived in Germany.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday in the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany. Over the next three seasons, Munich will host another one and Frankfurt two.

More broadly, Germany has now surpassed Britain as the NFL's largest market in Europe.

“Game Pass has more subscribers, consumer products sell more in Germany than in the UK, Madden video game sells more, TV rights are comparative,” Brett Gosper, NFL Head of U.K. and Europe, told The Associated Press in an interview.

The U.K. and Germany each have 3.3 million “avid fans” of the NFL in a category that’s been growing quickly for both, but Germany has slightly more “casual” fans — 17 million, Gosper said. London has been hosting regular-season games since 2007.

Germany edged past Britain in the past 12 months, Gosper told a recent sports marketing conference in Düsseldorf.

With Europe’s largest economy, Germany was a no-brainer for the NFL and the country has supported American football in the past. NFL Europe ultimately failed, but in its final season in 2007, five of the six teams were German. The Frankfurt Galaxy and Rhein Fire in particular drew good crowds.

Interest really took off after 2015, when games became easily accessible to viewers on a prominent free-to-air channel.

“I feel like it’s accelerating exponentially,” said Spiess, a 31-year-old...