Giants running back Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday's game in Miami against the Dolphins

Star running back Saquon Barkley was listed as questionable for the New York Giants game against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. Barkley sprained his right ankle against Arizona on Sept. 17 and has missed the last two games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft had a limited amount of work in the team sessions at practice this week and the questionable classification is a step in the right direction. He was doubtful before the game against Seattle on Monday night. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and left guard Shane Lemieux won't play Sunday due to injuries.