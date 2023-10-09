Giants running back Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday's game in Miami against the Dolphins
Star running back Saquon Barkley was listed as questionable for the New York Giants game against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. Barkley sprained his right ankle against Arizona on Sept. 17 and has missed the last two games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft had a limited amount of work in the team sessions at practice this week and the questionable classification is a step in the right direction. He was doubtful before the game against Seattle on Monday night. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and left guard Shane Lemieux won't play Sunday due to injuries.
Kelowna’s first neighbourhood bikeway is coming to RutlandKelowna’s first neighbourhood bikeway is proposed in Rutland and the City is looking for input to help inform early planning along the route.
Missing 46-year-old man located deceasedPenticton RCMP is advising the public that the 46-year-old man that was the subject of a missing person’s appeal on October 7th, 2023 has been located deceased.
Temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General HospitalOliver and area residents are advised of temporary changes to emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.
Vernon Pickleball Association in the Running to be named Canada's Best Pickleball Club 2023During the past three weeks, voting has been taking place across Canada to determine which club will be named as Canada's Best Pickleball Club.
More time needed for Haven Hill Road closure to complete upgradesThe closure has been extended until Oct. 21, 2023, for the safety of the public and workers while excavations are underway.
Thanksgiving Office ClosureThe Office will reopen on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 am.
Missing Person to locate – Raven ChanKelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old female.