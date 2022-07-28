Giants sign DB Heslop, terminate contract of OT Cunningham

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed defensive back Gavin Heslop and terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury.

The Giants announced the moves on Friday, just four days before players report for their first training camp under coach Brian Daboll.

Heslop played mostly on special teams in three games for Seattle last season. He made his NFL debut against Arizona on Nov. 21 and also appeared against Washington and Houston.

Heslop, a Yonkers, New York, native who played college ball at Stony Brook, spent most of the 2020 season on the Seahawks' practice squad. He was elevated to the roster for one game (at Miami on Oct. 4) but did not play.

Cunningham was signed to the Giants’ practice squad in September 2021 and to the active roster on Oct. 10. He played in 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34). Cunningham played a season-high 67 snaps at right tackle at Philadelphia on Dec. 26 after starter Matt Peart suffered a first-quarter knee injury.

