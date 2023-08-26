Green Bay 19, Seattle 15
|Seattle
|0
|7
|0
|8
|—
|15
|Green Bay
|3
|9
|0
|7
|—
|19
GB_FG Carlson 43, 9:54.Second Quarter
GB_Watson 6 pass from Jo.Love (kick failed), 12:00.
Sea_Bobo 18 pass from Lock (Ja.Myers kick), 2:46.
GB_FG Carlson 57, :14.Fourth Quarter
Sea_S.Thompson 1 run (S.Thompson pass from Lock), 6:38.
GB_McCrary 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:56.
|Sea
|GB
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|279
|342
|Rushes-yards
|19-74
|45-164
-
