iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
29°C
Instagram

Green Bay 19, Seattle 15


Seahawks_450
Seattle 0 7 0 8 15
Green Bay 3 9 0 7 19
First Quarter

GB_FG Carlson 43, 9:54.

Second Quarter

GB_Watson 6 pass from Jo.Love (kick failed), 12:00.

Sea_Bobo 18 pass from Lock (Ja.Myers kick), 2:46.

GB_FG Carlson 57, :14.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_S.Thompson 1 run (S.Thompson pass from Lock), 6:38.

GB_McCrary 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:56.

___

. ... ... ... ...
Sea GB
First downs 14 23
Total Net Yards 279 342
Rushes-yards 19-74 45-164
12