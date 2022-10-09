Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Hill, a versatile player who this season is listed as a tight end, also rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 9 yards, and completed the only pass he's attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman.

Alvin Kamara returned from his rib injury and contributed 194 yards from scrimmage for New Orleans (2-3), with 103 yards rushing and 91 receiving.

Andy Dalton, starting his second straight game in place of the injured Jameis Winston, completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards with one TD pass and one interception. Rookie receiver Chris Olave caught Dalton's lone scoring pass early in the third quarter, but Olave's head was slammed into the end zone turf on the play and he did not return.

The game was marked by big plays and dramatic swings of momentum. There were six lead changes, five touchdowns that spanned 35 or more yards and even two 56-yard field goals — one for each team.

Geno Smith's exceptional first season as starter for Seattle (2-3) continued, but was not enough to overcome a defense that has struggled and now has allowed at least 27 points four times, including 39 or more twice.

Smith passed for 268 yards and three scores, hitting DK Metcalf for a 50-yard TD and Tyler Lockett for touchdowns of 35 and 40 yards.

The Seahawks took a 32-31 lead when Kenneth Walker rushed for a 69-yard TD. But the Saints went back in front for good on Hill's long run shortly after.

Hill finished with 112 yards rushing on nine carries while becoming just the third NFL player since 1970 to rush for 100 yards and three TDs...