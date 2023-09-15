History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
Two losses in five days already puts the Minnesota Vikings in a big hole that’s been difficult for NFL teams to overcome. Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 clubs (11.5%) that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals recovered from losing their first two last season to finish 12-4 and reached the AFC championship game. The Vikings have to buck the losing trend after another sloppy effort in a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. They had four costly fumbles, including Justin Jefferson losing the ball out of bounds in the end zone. That followed up a mistake-filled 20-17 loss at home to Tampa Bay in Week 1.
Prominent climate activist Seth Klein to speak in PentictonKlein is speaking in four Okanagan communities and sponsored by the Vernon Sustainable Environment Network Society and First Things First Okanagan.
Request for Public AssistanceKelowna RCMP received a complaint of a disturbance/suspicious occurrence which occurred between 7:50 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the bus stop on McCurdy Road at Craig Road.
Temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General Hospital emergency departmentEmergency services will be unavailable from 8 a.m. Friday, September 15 to 8 a.m. Saturday, September 16.
Lost Wallet with Significant Cash Found at Kelowna's International AirportKelowna RCMP received a report from staff at Kelowna's International Airport regarding a black Anne Klein wallet containing a substantial amount of Canadian currency that had been turned in.
Update to school sign mischiefAn update to the altered sign displayed to reflect a hurtful racial slur at the Summerland Secondary School which occurred on September 10th.
Advancing reconciliation through good governanceElected officials and senior staff from Westbank First Nation (WFN) and the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) convened today for a half-day forum dedicated to advancing reconciliation and strengthening the collaborative relationship between the two governments.
Raymer Bay area Evacuation Order downgraded to AlertMore evacuation orders have been lifted this afternoon.
Rockets wrap pre season at Prospera PlaceThe Kelowna Rockets will wrap up their 2023 preseason schedule this weekend with a pair of home games this weekend.
New digital tool provides easy access to local business dataThe City’s Economic Development department is unveiling a new digital tool that puts the latest economic data into the hands of all business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, real estate agents, students and anyone else curious about accessing local research.