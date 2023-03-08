iHeartRadio

Jags cut CB Griffin to save $13.1M against salary cap


Seahawks_450
The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut high-priced cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The move was months in the making and will save the team $13.1 million against the salary cap. Griffin tweaked his back early last season and was essentially benched before going on injured reserve. He was scheduled to count $17.1 million against the cap next season. That number was too big for a team doing everything it can to create enough space to sign a few key guys in free agency and afford its draft class. The 27-year-old Griffin should have plenty of options to land elsewhere.
