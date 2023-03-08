Jags cut CB Griffin to save $13.1M against salary cap
The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut high-priced cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The move was months in the making and will save the team $13.1 million against the salary cap. Griffin tweaked his back early last season and was essentially benched before going on injured reserve. He was scheduled to count $17.1 million against the cap next season. That number was too big for a team doing everything it can to create enough space to sign a few key guys in free agency and afford its draft class. The 27-year-old Griffin should have plenty of options to land elsewhere.
Kelowna Rockets vs Prince George CougarsTonight at Prospera Place.
Occupied police cruiser rammed in KeremeosRCMP arrest two occupants.
Dan Albas MP ReportCitizenship ceremonies.
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteNDP government misses opportunities with new budget.
Goats Peak Regional Park reopens after cougar sighting: RDCO saysGoats Peak Regional Park is open again for visitors following an investigation by the BC Conservation Officer Service.
Incoming spring means seasonal parks around Kelowna are set to reopenSpring is (nearly) here and Kelowna’s parks and beaches are readying for warmer weather that’s on the horizon.
$500k grant allows more Shuswap North Okangan rail trail construction near ArmstrongThe Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is receiving a $500,000 boost from the Provincial Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program to develop a section of the trail near the City of Armstrong.
City of Penticton creates temporary entrance to City Hall while light displays removedThe City’s holiday light display will be coming down this week, impacting access to and along the front of City Hall.