Jaguars, Jets kick off Week 16 still in the playoff chase

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season.

Both teams have come a long way since the previous meeting.

This year, the Jaguars (6-8) and Jets (7-7) are in the middle of a playoff race in a jumbled AFC so there’s plenty at stake Thursday night.

The resurgent Jaguars are one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Jets are one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers for a wild-card spot.

Lawrence and Wilson were the 1-2 picks in the 2021 draft. While Lawrence has been outstanding over the past month, Wilson is only starting because Mike White is injured. He outdueled Lawrence in a 26-21 win at home on Dec. 26, 2021.

“I’m not playing against Zach, I’m playing against the Jets defense,” Lawrence said. “It’s annoying when people always compare it to all that because that’s not what it’s about. That’s not how the game should be played. You just do whatever it takes to win the game.”

That Jets defense presents quite a challenge for Lawrence and the Jags. New York is ranked No. 3 overall, and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner leads a secondary that allows just 193.9 yards passing per game.

Coming off an impressive comeback win against Dallas, the Jaguars are 1 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Home teams have lost five of the past seven games on Thursday Picks. Pro Picks leans slightly toward Jacksonville.

JAGUARS, 19-16

Buffalo (minus 8 1/2) at Chicago

The Bears’ only hope is to use the NFL’s top rushing offense to control the clock and keep Josh Allen and Buffalo’s playmakers on the sideline for at least 40 minutes.

BEST BET: BILLS, 32-17

Philadelphia (plus 4 1/2) at Dallas

Minshew Mania! The Eagles (13-1) need one more win to...