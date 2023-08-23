iHeartRadio

Jake Bobo hoping to become latest undrafted rookie to make Seahawks roster


Jake Bobo came into training camp with something to prove. Now, a spot on the Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster seems to be within his grasp. Bobo felt “disappointed” and “disrespected” after not being picked in the 2023 NFL draft. Despite a strong showing in his one season at UCLA, Bobo’s draft stock plummeted after he ran a lackluster 4.99 in the 40-yard dash at the Bruins pro day. Just a few months later, Bobo is on the cusp of making the Seahawks roster as an undrafted free agent after an impressive preseason.
