Jalen Hurts plays through illness but late mistakes doom Eagles in 20-17 loss to Seahawks

For most of the night, Jalen Hurts played better than how he looked or likely felt while dealing with an illness. The fourth quarter will leave Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles feeling sick about their missed opportunity to retake control in the NFC East and keep alive home-field advantage for the playoffs. Hurts watched as Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks rallied in the final minutes for a 20-17 win over the Eagles that handed Philadelphia a third straight loss. Hurts finished 17 of 31 passing for 143 yards and added another 82 yards rushing on 13 carries with a pair of touchdown runs. But Hurts threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.