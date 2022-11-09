Jets' Gardner, Seahawks' Walker lead NFL's impact rookies

Sauce Gardner got twisted around as Stefon Diggs blew by him, a rare moment this season when the New York Jets cornerback looked like a rookie.

That 42-yard toss by Josh Allen on the first play from scrimmage Sunday had the No. 4 overall draft pick burned. But Gardner's confidence never wavered.

“After that play, I just told everybody, ‘Chill out, we’re going to be good,'" Gardner recalled. “And right after that, the interception happened.”

Jordan Whitehead picked off Allen two plays later. And then Gardner got back to playing like a veteran, adding an interception of his own, not allowing another catch in man coverage the rest of the game and making the defensive play that sealed the Jets' 20-17 victory over Buffalo by batting away Allen's desperation heave to Gabe Davis.

“He got beat on that first play on that double move, but he still stayed poised and kept himself in the game,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He wasn’t even fazed by it.”

That has been the theme so far through the first half of the season for the former Cincinnati star, who is already considered one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. Gardner is also the frontrunner for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

He has been a big reason for the Jets' surprising 6-3 start, and he's not alone. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson, both first-rounders along with Gardner, and second-round running back Breece Hall — now out for the season with a torn ACL — have also been key contributors.

“When you have that vibrant youth, they just bring a lot of juice,” Saleh said. “It’s contagious, everybody gets it.”

Same in Seattle, where the Seahawks are also 6-3 and on a four-game winning streak led by a resurgent Geno Smith at quarterback and a pair of standout rookies...