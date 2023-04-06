Jets sign DL Quinton Jefferson, backup QB Tim Boyle

The New York Jets signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. The move Thursday helps fill one of the team’s biggest needs. Jefferson had a career-high 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games, including three starts, last season. His signing helps offset the losses of Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd, both of whom signed elsewhere in free agency. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed. The Jets also signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system. Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Aaron Rodgers who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season.