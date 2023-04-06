Jets sign DL Quinton Jefferson, backup QB Tim Boyle
The New York Jets signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. The move Thursday helps fill one of the team’s biggest needs. Jefferson had a career-high 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games, including three starts, last season. His signing helps offset the losses of Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd, both of whom signed elsewhere in free agency. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed. The Jets also signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system. Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Aaron Rodgers who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season.
More Covid mandates liftedDr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following statement on the end of the respiratory season and spring COVID-19 vaccine boosters:
Kelowna RCMP deploying plainclothes officers downtown, on transitPlainclothes officers will now be present on transit and throughout Kelowna’s downtown, according to the RCMP.
KFD knock down early morning brush fireShortly after 3:00 am this morning the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received calls advising of a fire near Verde Vista Road.
Warriors blanked by Vipers in game four: series tied at twoThe West Kelowna Warriors couldn’t muster any offense against Ethan David and the Vernon Vipers, falling by a 7-0 score in Game #4 of the best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter Finals on Wednesday night from Kal Tire Place as the series is tied once again at 2-2.
Kelowna RCMP say no danger to public after Wednesday afternoon large police presence on Nickel Rd.On April 5, 2023 the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) executed a search warrant on a problem residence targeting a repeat offender in the 200 block of Nickel Road, Kelowna.
Buskers Program accepting applications in PentictonThe City of Penticton is now accepting applications to the Penticton Buskers Program for the 2023 season.
RCMP asking for assistance in locating wanted, Luke RussellThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 46-year old Luke John Russell.
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteThe carbon tax.
Dan Albas MP ReportCivil Service continues to grow under the Trudeau government.