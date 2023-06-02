Jets sign veteran Al Woods to 1-year contract to bolster defensive line

iHeartRadio

The New York Jets have signed veteran nose tackle Al Woods to a one-year contract. Woods adds a big, physical presence to the middle of the Jets' defensive line. Woods spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 36-year-old Woods tied a career high last season with two sacks in 14 games for the Seahawks. Woods joins a defensive line that is considered one of the Jets’ strengths, led by Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons and first-round pick Will McDonald. Woods has nine career sacks, 293 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.
