Jets sign veteran Al Woods to 1-year contract to bolster defensive line
The New York Jets have signed veteran nose tackle Al Woods to a one-year contract. Woods adds a big, physical presence to the middle of the Jets' defensive line. Woods spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 36-year-old Woods tied a career high last season with two sacks in 14 games for the Seahawks. Woods joins a defensive line that is considered one of the Jets’ strengths, led by Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons and first-round pick Will McDonald. Woods has nine career sacks, 293 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.
REEVES AND MAY TO PLAY COLLIEGATE HOCKEY IN 2023/24The West Kelowna Warriors are pleased to announce a pair of players who will be playing collegiate hockey next season as defensemen Aiden Reeves (’02) and Bobby May (’03) have committed to post-Junior hockey programs.
Regional District of North Okanagan Secures Property on Swan LakeRegional District of North Okanagan Secures Property on Swan Lake as the Jordan Nature Reserve
Three Kelowna residents arrested by RCMP : confiscate drugs and cash related to drug traffickingIn February of 2023, the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit entered into a drug investigation after an Acura TL was observed conducting several short duration meetings in Kelowna.
RDCO board meeting report for June 1Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting – June 1, 2023.
Gutsy Walk taking to the streets of Kelowna: highlights Canadians with IBDEvery 48 minutes, a Canadian is diagnosed with an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the two main types of which are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
Activities to celebrate and engage Seniors this weekAs part of Seniors’ Week, the City of Penticton and BC Transit will be providing free transit from June 4 to June 10
Rouble’s outstanding play helps men’s golf advance at Canadian University/College ChampionshipRookie golfer continues outstanding play in Ontario, posting third consecutive round under par to sit tied for second
Women’s golf sits third heading into final round of the Canadian University/College ChampionshipHeat in a position to find the podium for a second consecutive year as rookie Khushi Hooda leads the way for UBCO
Rotary Centre for the Arts Presents the Vibrant Creative Aging FestivalThe festival will take place on June 21, 22, and 23.