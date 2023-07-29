Jimmy Graham is grateful to be back with the Saints and confident he can still play

Jimmy Graham offers several reasons why he could be a playmaker again for the New Orleans Saints. Graham is 36 years old and was out of football last year. But the veteran tight end says he's still 6-foot-7 and is feeling “better than ever." Graham says he also returns to the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and “something to prove.” Graham says he was shocked and hurt by the Saints' decision to trade him in 2015 but has longed to return to a place he calls home. He says he told his agent last year that if he didn't retire as a Saint, he wasn't going to play football again. The Saints signed Graham on Tuesday.