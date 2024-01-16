John Schneider sits alone with the task of leading the Seahawks' coaching search

For maybe the first time in his career as the Seattle Seahawks general manager, John Schneider was in the team auditorium, on the stage and without someone sitting right next to him. For 14 seasons, it was always Schneider and Pete Carroll for every big event. Now it's just Schneider. It’s his call now on every big decision the Seahawks make moving forward. And none is bigger than who will be the one replacing Carroll as Seattle's head coach. The process will get started this week. Schneider says he doesn't have a preference on background of the coach but wants someone who can continue moving forward with the culture that's been created in Seattle.