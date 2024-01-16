John Schneider sits alone with the task of leading the Seahawks' coaching search
For maybe the first time in his career as the Seattle Seahawks general manager, John Schneider was in the team auditorium, on the stage and without someone sitting right next to him. For 14 seasons, it was always Schneider and Pete Carroll for every big event. Now it's just Schneider. It’s his call now on every big decision the Seahawks make moving forward. And none is bigger than who will be the one replacing Carroll as Seattle's head coach. The process will get started this week. Schneider says he doesn't have a preference on background of the coach but wants someone who can continue moving forward with the culture that's been created in Seattle.
Person of Interest to PolicePolice want to talk to Joshua Freeman
Snow EventThe Kelowna Fire Department is also asking residents to clear snow away from fire hydrants in front of their property. This ensures easy access in the case of emergency.
10 BCHL players listed on NHL Central Scouting and Mid-term rankingsNHL Central Scouting released its Mid-Term Rankings today and 10 BCHL players are included on the list.
City of Penticton provides info on power outagePower to the roughly 5,000 customers impacted by a power outage Thursday (January 11, 2024) morning has been fully restored.