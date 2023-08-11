Joint practices provide more competition for NFL starters than preseason games

Some of the best competition in the NFL this summer takes place on practice fields. More teams are holding joint practices and holding their star players out of preseason games. It’s been a growing trend since the preseason schedule was shortened to three games. A total of 27 teams are scheduled to participate in joint sessions this year, up from 23 last season. Thirteen teams are holding joint practices with two clubs, up from seven last year. The joint sessions allow coaches to prepare their starters for the season in a more controlled atmosphere with less fear of injury. Meanwhile, rookies, backups and players battling for starting jobs or roster spots get most of the game action.