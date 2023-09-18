iHeartRadio

Josh Allen heads list of QBs who rebounded from poor performances in Week 1


Josh Allen was back to himself after a terrible opener. Daniel Jones and Ryan Tannehill also rebounded from awful games to lead comeback wins. Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith got back on the winning track. Week 2 was filled with impressive bounce-back performances. The Bills, Giants and Titans avoided 0-2 starts. So did the defending champion Chiefs and the Seahawks. Several other quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Baker Mayfield and Sam Howell, stepped up to help their teams get to 2-0.
