Kelowna Falcons game cancelled for tonight
Those looking forward to the Kelowna Falcons and Port Angeles Lefties game tonight are going to be disappointed.
The Lefties are stranded just outside of Hope after their bus broke down.
Replacement transportation is not able to get them to Kelowna in time for tonight's game.
Accordingly, a double header will be played Wednesday at 4 p-m and 6:35 p-m.
Any tickets purchased online will be valid for either one of the games on Wednesday.
Creative Okanagan receives Lieutenant Governors Arts and Music AwardCreative Okanagan was recognized as a recipient of a Lieutenant Governor͛s Arts and Music Award for its demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, passion and commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the music sector within the Central Okanagan.
Boat on Okanagan Lake capsizes: eleven rescuedThe West Kelowna RCMP Marine Patrol and the Kelowna Fire Boat was advised on Saturday (July 23) a rented pontoon boat had overturned mid-lake, approximately 400 meters north of the WRC Bennett Bridge just after 2:00 P.M..
Cooling centres now in place to help beat the heatIn response to the heat wave, which is predicted to worsen as the week progresses, the Shuswap Emergency Program is working closely with agencies, including Interior Health, the City of Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous to support those in need during these extreme temperatures.
Environment Canada issues heat warning for remainder of weekEnvironment Canada has issued a Heat Warning starting Tuesday (July 26) in effect for Central, North and South Okanagan.
KFD knock down pair of structure fires on weekendThe Kelowna Fire Department responded to a pair of structure fires early Friday evening (July 22) and late Saturday afternoon (July 23).
City of Vernon lending hand to beat the heat with pop-up spray parksJust in time for the summer heat, pop-up spray parks are coming to help cool you down.
Pair of weekend flare ups spring Vernon Fire and Rescue into actionVernon firefighters responded to a wildland fire and a grass fire over the weekend, just several hours apart.