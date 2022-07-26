Kelowna Falcons game cancelled for tonight

Those looking forward to the Kelowna Falcons and Port Angeles Lefties game tonight are going to be disappointed.

The Lefties are stranded just outside of Hope after their bus broke down.

Replacement transportation is not able to get them to Kelowna in time for tonight's game.

Accordingly, a double header will be played Wednesday at 4 p-m and 6:35 p-m.

Any tickets purchased online will be valid for either one of the games on Wednesday.