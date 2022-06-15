Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals
Mounties are being vague but are on the hunt for two men that are alleged to have committed a criminal offence.
Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying the two individuals and have released surveillance images of both.
Police are only saying the images were captured at a local condo on April 3, 2022.
Male #1 is described as Indigenous, around 25 to 30 years old, standing between 5' 5" and 6' tall, with a stocky build. He has short dark hair and a moustache and beard.
Suspect #2 is caucasian, 25 to 30 years of age, standing 6' to 6'2" in height, with a medium to average build. He has short dark hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP and quote file 2022-19044.
