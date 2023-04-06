Kelowna RCMP deploying plainclothes officers downtown, on transit

Plainclothes officers will now be present on transit and throughout Kelowna’s downtown, according to the RCMP.

In a Thursday news release, Kelowna RCMP said the officers will monitor and address “any concerning behaviour,” after reports of youth troubling passengers and BC Transit employees.

RCMP said on March 31, officers rode in buses between the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus and the Queensway bus loop and noticed how polite people were to the drivers. “It was nice seeing passengers yelling ‘thank you’ from the back of the bus as they were stepping off. It’s a gentle reminder how everyone should carry themselves,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, who participated in the project, in the news release.

Later that evening, Mounties went to the downtown core and said they found young people gathering there. According to police, officers seized a weapon, alcohol and drugs, and arrested two youth for being publicly intoxicated, one of whom was charged criminally. “These enforcement initiatives will continue until the message is fully received, zero tolerance,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie in the release.

In the same news release, Stephen Anderson, the regional operations director at BC Transit, said BC Transit will continue to work with its local partners in the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

“The safety of our customers and transit workers is our top priority,” Anderson said.

In March, an international student from India was beaten by a group of people at a Kelowna bus stop.