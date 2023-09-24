Kenneth Walker III sparks Seahawks in second half as Seattle pulls away to beat Carolina 37-27
Kenneth Walker III rushed for 97 yards and two second-half touchdowns, Jason Myers kicked four field goals, and the Seattle Seahawks pulled away in the second half for a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers. Walker was a star on a day things didn’t come easily for Seattle’s offense early on. But Walker produced big plays both on the ground and in the pass game. Walker’s 36-yard reception midway through the third quarter set up his 1-yard touchdown run. He later added a 7-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Geno Smith threw for 291 yards and one TD. Andy Dalton started at QB for Carolina and threw for 361 yards and two TDs in the losing effort.
