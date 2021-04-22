KGH Day of Giving 2021 - Thanks

THANK YOU!



EVERY MOMENT MATTERS.

From the bottom of our hearts, (station) and KGH Foundation would like to THANK YOU for making this year's KGH Foundation Day of Giving a success. Because of you and your generous donation, we are one-step closer to bring Advanced Stroke Care to our region.



AM 1150 and KGH Foundation is happy to announce we have raised $1,045,073 (and still counting) for Day of Giving! All funds raised are dedicated to building excellence in regional stroke care. When mere seconds are the difference between survival, recovery, and the unthinkable, every moment matters. From acute stroke care to rehabilitation, specialized equipment, innovation, and research initiatives, funds raised will help address some of the biggest challenges we currently face in the southern interior region.



When every moment matters, we can be ready.

The KGH Foundation Day of Giving on AM 1150

Since 2004 AM 1150 and our sister stations have raised almost 3 million dollars to benefit our health care right here in Kelowna.

We at AM 1150 called upon the public to help make this year’s KGH Foundation Day of Giving another success for our community. It was a bold call to action for us to work together in support continued excellence in local health care and the future of stroke care, right here at home.

Your impact was also doubled! For every dollar you gave, it will be matched. A small group of generous local families committed to matching all of our Day of Giving donations, up to $500,000 up to and including April 22, 2021.