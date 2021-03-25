KGH Foundation + AM1150 - Day of Giving 2021

KGH Foundation: Day of Giving - Thursday, June 18th, 2020 • 6AM – 6PM



We See You - A Campaign To Support Local Healthcare

Even in the midst of COVID-19, KGH is still an acute care hospital. Disease, injury, and medical emergencies do not yield for pandemics, and neither do our caregivers.

Before COVID-19, a ‘normal’ day at Kelowna General Hospital consisted of hundreds of procedures, treatments, surgeries, consultations, scans, and life-saving medical interventions.

But now, everything has changed. Day to day operations have radically shifted. KGH staff are being stretched to work within a stressful ‘new normal’ with unanticipated gaps left by the reallocation of resources to protect us from the virus. And this is all in addition to the regular urgent care that continues each day. It has always been the people – doctors, nurses, and staff – who made the difference. As patients, family members, colleagues, neighbours, friends, and citizens of this community, this is our chance to collectively demonstrate our gratitude. To say, ‘we see you.’

This is why we need your help.

Click here to see the healthcare heroes of KGH and read their stories! (All photos above and on the KGH site by Darren Hull)

The KGH Foundation Day of Giving on AM 1150

We at AM 1150 are calling upon the public to help us support the annual KGH Foundation Day of Giving - a day to celebrate the service, generosity, courage, and most of all, humanity of our healthcare staff in the face of one of the greatest healthcare challenges of our time.

All donations made now through June 18th will have double the impact thanks to an anonymous donor. For every $1 donated, it will be matched – dollar for dollar up to gifts of $100,000!



TO MAKE A DONATION

1. You can make a donation online by clicking the button above or by clicking here!

2. You can also call 250-862-4438 to make a donation or

3. Text KGH to 45678 to make a $10 donation (donation will appear on your cell phone bill)