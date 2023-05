THANK YOU!





Closer To Home Than You Think.



From the bottom of our hearts, AM 1150 and KGH Foundation would like to THANK YOU for making this year's KGH Foundation Day of Giving a success. Final numbers are in for Day of Giving Bring It Home campaign!



AM 1150 and KGH Foundation are happy to announce that our total at the end of a very exciting day is $794,606.36!

Thank you to everyone for Bringing it Home for our community!