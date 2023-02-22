Kraken partner with Muckleshoot Indian Tribe for jersey ad

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken have partnered with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to put the tribe's logo on their jerseys and help increase Indigenous youth participation in the area.

The team announced the agreement Wednesday at a news conference in Seattle. The Kraken will be the first team in the four major North American men's professional sports leagues to feature the name of a Native American tribe, unrelated to a casino, on jerseys since advertisements became commonplace in recent years.

“To be able to assert sort of our place and our identity within the city, within the region, with organizations like the Kraken, it’s hugely important and it’s hugely meaningful and really a powerful step for our tribe, for our people,” Muckleshoot Vice Chairman Donny Stevenson said.

The multiyear agreement also involves the construction of a sports court on the Muckleshoot Reservation, more Indigenous art at Climate Pledge Arena and the creation of hockey programs for Indigenous youth in the area. The Kraken are on track to make the playoffs in their second year of existence.

“One dream I have is young people throughout the Pacific Northwest who perhaps haven’t felt a part of it will now feel a part of it,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said. “A dream of mine is someday a young person learns this support and succeeds, and maybe someday a young Muckleshoot kid wears that jersey with that patch on it.”

Gila River Resorts & Casinos, owned by the Indian community of that name, is the sponsor on Arizona Coyotes jerseys.

The Kraken's latest deal with the Muckleshoot Tribe comes at a time when appreciation for Native American and First Nations influences in the sport is on the rise.

But it's nothing new for the NHL's 32nd franchise, which before it had a name or an arena invited members of...