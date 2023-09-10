iHeartRadio

L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13


Seahawks_450
L.A. Rams 7 0 10 13 30
Seattle 3 10 0 0 13
First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 36, 9:52.

LAR_K.Williams 1 run (Maher kick), :39.

Second Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:16.

Sea_FG Myers 42, 4:18.

Third Quarter

LAR_K.Williams 7 run (Maher kick), 8:56.

LAR_FG Maher 38, 2:39.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Akers 1 run (Maher kick), 9:45.

LAR_FG Maher 54, 4:57.

LAR_FG Maher 45, :11.

LAR Sea
First downs 27 13
Total Net Yards 426 180
Rushes-yards ..
12