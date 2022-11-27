iHeartRadio

Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT


Seahawks_450
Las Vegas 7 17 3 7 6 40
Seattle 10 10 7 7 0 34
First Quarter

Sea_Walker 12 run (Myers kick), 14:32.

Las_Abdullah 18 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:24.

Sea_FG Myers 24, 4:23.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 34, 13:34.

Las_Hollins 36 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:02.

Las_Jacobs 30 run (Carlson kick), 8:29.

Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:21.

Las_FG Carlson 36, :10.

Third Quarter

Sea_Walker 14 run (Myers kick), 11:46.

Las_FG Carlson 25, 5:03.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Homer 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:37.

Las_Moreau 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:54.

First Overtime

Las_Jacobs 86 run, 4:20.

A_68,849.

