Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT
|Las Vegas
|7
|17
|3
|7
|6
|—
|40
|Seattle
|10
|10
|7
|7
|0
|—
|34
Sea_Walker 12 run (Myers kick), 14:32.
Las_Abdullah 18 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:24.
Sea_FG Myers 24, 4:23.Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 34, 13:34.
Las_Hollins 36 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:02.
Las_Jacobs 30 run (Carlson kick), 8:29.
Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:21.
Las_FG Carlson 36, :10.Third Quarter
Sea_Walker 14 run (Myers kick), 11:46.
Las_FG Carlson 25, 5:03.Fourth Quarter
Sea_Homer 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:37.
Las_Moreau 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:54.First Overtime
Las_Jacobs 86 run, 4:20.
A_68,849.
