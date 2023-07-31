Linebacker Devin Bush is seeking a fresh start with the Seahawks and could play a big role
Devin Bush knows why Seattle pursued him — and he’s confident he can deliver. Heading into his first season with the Seahawks, the 25-year-old believes he can make a difference as part of a thin linebacker group. Seattle appears likely to be without 2022 leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, who suffered a torn ACL late last season. Bush was the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft by Pittsburgh and had an outstanding rookie season. But he suffered his own ACL injury in 2020 and hasn't been able to match the level of play from his first year.
-
Riddle Road closed for paving Aug. 9, with no access to Three Blind Mice trailsA section of Riddle Road will be closed to all traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. to conduct paving. This will affect residents in the area as well as anyone wishing to access the Three Blind Mice trail network.
-
City of Vernon encourages residents to stay alert, stay safeEnvironment Canada is forecasting temperatures to hover around 30 degrees Celsius for the next week, with lots of sun.
-
BCWS projections show no imminent concern for structuresBC Wildfire Fire Behaviour Specialists have created extended three- and 10-day fire growth projections for the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire that show minimal growth along the southern flank of the fire, which is the area of concern for the community of Dorian Bay.
-
Dan Albas MP Report: Common sense stifledIn my former role as the Conservative Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change, one of the topics I wrote about a few times was the Liberal's proposed ban on single-use plastics.
-
EOC Update: Eagle Bluff wildfireResidents who have chosen to remain in areas under Evacuation ORDER are asked to stay clear of personnel in the field to allow them to conduct operations.
-
Province warns travellers to plan ahead, be ready for wildfire risks this long weekendResidents and travellers are strongly urged to plan ahead and remain vigilant this B.C. Day long weekend, with much of British Columbia experiencing elevated wildfire risk.
-
'Ghosting' in Canada: Study breaks down trend by province, age, gender and political beliefsA paranormal-sounding phenomenon is scarily common in British Columbia, where a new survey found more than half of residents have been "ghosted" by someone in their lives.
-
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics CanadaThe findings came from StatCan's Labour Force Survey, which analyzed retirement trends among different age groups.
-
Vernon receives investment for pilot project creating greener communitiesThrough the Green Municipal Fund’s (GMF) Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) program, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and FCM President Scott Pearce announced an investment of up to $500,000 to support HomeZero Collective Society’s home retrofitting pilot project in the City of Vernon, B.C.