Linebacker Devin Bush is seeking a fresh start with the Seahawks and could play a big role

Devin Bush knows why Seattle pursued him — and he’s confident he can deliver. Heading into his first season with the Seahawks, the 25-year-old believes he can make a difference as part of a thin linebacker group. Seattle appears likely to be without 2022 leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, who suffered a torn ACL late last season. Bush was the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft by Pittsburgh and had an outstanding rookie season. But he suffered his own ACL injury in 2020 and hasn't been able to match the level of play from his first year.