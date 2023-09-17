iHeartRadio

Lions pass rush never gets started in 37-31 loss to Seahawks


Seahawks_450
The Detroit Lions knew they had a potential matchup advantage going into Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit had its young star defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, lining up against a pair of backup offensive tackles in Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe. Even if the Seahawks decided to double-team Hutchinson, there would be plenty of opportunities for the rest of their front seven to get after Geno Smith.
