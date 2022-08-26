Lock has TD, 3 picks in Seahawks' preseason loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle's final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson's replacement.

A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.

Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers' 53-yard field goal.

Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be a “makeup deal,” but Lock's picks may have titled the choice even more toward Smith.

Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock's second pass before the former Denver starter threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series following a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.

Dallas' Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock's second interception, setting up Will Grier's 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.

The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas TD when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 while star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.

Lock led another TD drive to start the second half, but running back DeeJay Dallas was the focus. The third-year back had 50 of his 75 yards rushing on the drive, capped by his 1-yard plunge for a 20-10 lead.

Playing into...