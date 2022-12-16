Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners

SEATTLE (AP) — Already battered and emotionally spent having watched their final chance at staying in the NFC West race slip away, the Seattle Seahawks walked into the locker room and absorbed another blow.

They're about to be without Tyler Lockett, one of their top wide receivers, for an undetermined amount of time due to a broken bone in his hand.

“Just add it to the night,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

Seattle losing 21-13 to San Francisco on Thursday night was bad enough. It was the fourth loss in five games for Seattle (7-7) and clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers. It was the second time in four seasons that San Francisco wrapped up the division on the Seahawks' home field.

But the news afterward was a gut punch. Lockett got hurt on Seattle’s final possession. Lockett was hit hard and appeared to fall awkwardly on an incomplete pass with 3:47 remaining.

“Index finger, right in here, you know. It’s legit and all that," Carroll said. “We got to figure out what’s the right way to go. I can’t even fathom that, playing without Tyler.”

Carroll did not identify which hand was hurt. He said all options are being discussed about how to treat the injury, including surgery.

Lockett is not expected to be available for next Saturday’s game at Kansas City but told Carroll he hopes to return for Week 17 against the New York Jets.

Lockett had seven catches for 68 yards, but his streak of six straight games with a touchdown catch came to an end.

“He’s not in tremendous pain. Just got a broken hand. No need to feel sorry for him," Carroll said. "But he’s such a magnificent football player and a member of a team and member of a community in our area and fans. We’re going to miss the heck out of him, whatever he misses.”

