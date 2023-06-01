Longtime Seattle AP Sports Writer Jim Cour passes away at 84
Jim Cour, who covered sports for The Associated Press in Seattle for three decades before his retirement in 2009, has died. He was 84. His family told the AP that Cour passed away Sunday after a brief hospitalization. Cour began working for the AP in Seattle in 1979 after spending 19 years working for United Press International in Los Angeles. Cour also covered news and worked as a desk editor for the AP in Seattle. He arrived in the Pacific Northwest tasked with documenting the early years of the city’s two infant franchises: the Seahawks after joining the NFL in 1976 and the Mariners, who arrived in 1977.
