Love connects with Watson on TD pass as Packers close preseason with 19-15 victory over Seahawks
Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson in his third and final series of the game and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 on Saturday in the last preseason game for both teams. This game represented Love’s last tune-up before he begins his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves.
Vernon EOC Update: ESS Reception Centre hours of operationThe City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to assist residents who have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
Mcdougall Creek Wildfire updateThe McDougall Creek Wildfire remains ‘not held’ so no change to yesterday’s update. This means we are still in an active wildfire stage in several areas in West Kelowna
Interior Health begins returning clients to two long-term care residencesInterior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents this weekend to the Vineyards Residence, located in Kelowna, and to Lakeview Lodge, located in West Kelowna, now that threat of wildfire associated with the Grouse Complex wildfire have been reduced.
Update to Midway livestock: RCMPOn August 25th, 2023, Midway RCMP responded to a second incident of livestock being killed at the same address in the 3500 block of Hwy 3 near Rock Creek.
Some City of West Kelowna Recreation Facilities to Re-OpenThe City of West Kelowna is re-opening some of its indoor Recreation Facilities.