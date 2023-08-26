iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
29°C
Instagram

Love connects with Watson on TD pass as Packers close preseason with 19-15 victory over Seahawks


Seahawks_450
Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson in his third and final series of the game and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 on Saturday in the last preseason game for both teams. This game represented Love’s last tune-up before he begins his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves.
12