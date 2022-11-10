Many positive, negative surprises mark NFL season's 1st half

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins could end long playoff droughts while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are well below .500

These aren’t the NFL standings anyone envisioned before the season.

“I guess I would say it’s a little crazier than normal,” former NFL quarterback and current NBC “Football Night in America" analyst Chris Simms said.

It’s not unusual for each NFL postseason to have a few new faces.

Seven of the 14 playoff teams each of the last two seasons hadn’t reached the postseason the previous year. Every postseason since 1990 has featured at least four new playoff teams.

What makes this season stand out is that several playoff contenders are relevant for the first time in several years.

The Dolphins (6-3), Jets (6-3) and Giants (6-2) are on pace to earn wild-card playoff berths. The Jets haven’t reached the postseason since 2010, the longest absence of any team.

“Whoever we’re playing, whether it’s before or after the game, we know that we can play with anybody just based off our confidence, off our skill level and really based off the ability to understand the game,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “I feel like we’re a young group, but we’re very wise in a lot of areas, and it makes up for a lot of things.”

The Dolphins and Giants last reached the postseason in 2016. Before then, Miami hadn't earned a postseason bid since 2008. The Giants' last playoff berth before 2016 was its 2011 Super Bowl championship season.

Moreover, the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks are leading their respective divisions after finishing in last place a year ago. The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (7-1) have bounced back from an 8-9...