Metcalf and Lockett both active for Seahawks vs. Giants
SEATTLE (AP) — Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were both active for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the New York Giants after each had been listed as questionable.
Metcalf was taken from the sideline on a cart last week in Los Angeles after suffering an injury to the patellar tendon in his left knee. An MRI last Monday revealed no need for surgery and Metcalf was a limited participant in practice on Friday.
Lockett had been bothered by a lingering hamstring injury and suffered an oblique injury during practice this week.
Lockett leads Seattle with 41 receptions and Metcalf is second with 31 catches.
Guards Gabe Jackson and Phil Haynes, pass rusher Darrell Taylor and defensive lineman Poona Ford were all active for Seattle after being listed as questionable.
Defensive end Leonard Williams was active for New York despite an elbow injury.
