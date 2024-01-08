Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy gets pregame mediation in before CFP championship against Washington

With a gaggle of photographers and videographers around him, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy did his pregame meditation under the goal post before the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 2 Washington. McCarthy sat cross-legged with his shoes off behind the Michigan end zone, closing his eyes for several minutes. He had a baseball cap pulled low above his eyes and the hood of his sweatshirt over that. McCarthy was introduced to mindfulness at Nazareth Academy in his hometown of La Grange Park, Illinois. McCarthy is 26-1 as a starter the last two seasons at Michigan.