Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy gets pregame mediation in before CFP championship against Washington
With a gaggle of photographers and videographers around him, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy did his pregame meditation under the goal post before the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 2 Washington. McCarthy sat cross-legged with his shoes off behind the Michigan end zone, closing his eyes for several minutes. He had a baseball cap pulled low above his eyes and the hood of his sweatshirt over that. McCarthy was introduced to mindfulness at Nazareth Academy in his hometown of La Grange Park, Illinois. McCarthy is 26-1 as a starter the last two seasons at Michigan.
-
-
Understanding BC Assessment NoticesBC Assessment has recently mailed assessment notices to property owners across Penticton. The average residential property value has decreased by three per cent
-
Crews to begin repairing spray irrigation system main line this weekWork to repair a section of the City of Vernon’s spray irrigation system main line is scheduled to begin this week.
-
Fatal Collision on Westside: Vernon RCMPA single vehicle collision near the head of Okanagan Lake claimed the life of a Vernon man this weekend.
-
Apple Race Series now accepting applications for board of directorsThe Apple Race Series includes both the Apple Triathlon and Kelowna Marathon.
-
UBCO Heat Women’s soccer’s Young signs pro contract in IrelandUBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer forward Stefanie Young has signed her first professional contract as she's set to join Treaty United of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division for the 2024 season.
-
Successful book recycling pilot leads to permanent program: RDCOThe Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is extending its book recycling program for 2024 after a successful eight-month trial.
-
Arrest and charges in robberyA man is in custody and is facing a number of criminal charges following a robbery at a business in downtown Vernon on Saturday.
-