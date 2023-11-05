Mistake-prone Seahawks do very little right in uncharacteristic 37-3 loss to Ravens

Pete Carroll walked into his postgame news conference looking like a man who had just witnessed a perplexing accident. It had been years since his Seattle Seahawks had been defeated so soundly. And the manner in which the first-place team stumbled through Sunday’s 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday almost defied belief. Carroll said the loss was "about as unfamiliar as you can get.” The Ravens ripped up Seattle’s defense for 515 yards and shut down the Seahawks offensively, allowing only 28 yards rushing and just six first downs overall in addition to picking off a pass and scooping up a fumble.