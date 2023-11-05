Mistake-prone Seahawks do very little right in uncharacteristic 37-3 loss to Ravens
Pete Carroll walked into his postgame news conference looking like a man who had just witnessed a perplexing accident. It had been years since his Seattle Seahawks had been defeated so soundly. And the manner in which the first-place team stumbled through Sunday’s 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday almost defied belief. Carroll said the loss was "about as unfamiliar as you can get.” The Ravens ripped up Seattle’s defense for 515 yards and shut down the Seahawks offensively, allowing only 28 yards rushing and just six first downs overall in addition to picking off a pass and scooping up a fumble.
Kelowna RCMP arrest 44 year old repeat offender from KootenaysThis past September, the Kelowna RCMP Target Team started an investigation into the criminal activity of a known property crime offender who had recently relocated to the Kelowna area from the Kootenays.
Hold and secure at local high school near Vernon liftedThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a possible weapons complaint that led to a hold and secure at a high school in Coldstream on Tuesday.
YLW CEO receives Business Leader of the Year honours from Kelowna Chamber of CommerceThe Kelowna Chamber is proud to announce this year’s “Business Leader of the Year” is Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport.
Boat thieves caught red handed by Kelowna RCMP, weapon and drugs seizedJust after noon on November 6, 2023, a patrolling frontline officer observed the suspect vehicle still pulling the stolen vessel in the Lower Mission area and conducted a traffic stop with it in the 3100 block of Casorso Road
Temporary closure planned for HWY 97 between Summerland and PeachlandWork to stabilize the rockslide on Highway 97 north of Summerland continues with more planned blasting and rock removal from the slide site.
RCMP investigating fatal hit-and-run collisionThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on 25th Avenue early Monday morning in Vernon.
New campaign in BC schools to try and kick habit of youth vapingYoung people in B.C. will be better informed as the Province launches its anti-vaping campaign in schools to help children and youth learn about the adverse effects of vaping and make educated decisions.