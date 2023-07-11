Mount Boucherie Pickleball Courts closed for maintenance

Beginning Wednesday, July 12, the pickleball courts at the Mount Boucherie Sports Fields will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

Work will include pressure washing, court resurfacing, installation of new black out fabric and installation of a bike rack.

The courts will reopen on Thursday, July 20. Please note that the maintenance schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

During the closure, pickleball users can play at the courts located at Anders Park (860 Anders Road, West Kelowna).

We thank all pickleball players for their patience and understanding while we complete this necessary maintenance.