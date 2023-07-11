Mount Boucherie Pickleball Courts closed for maintenance
Beginning Wednesday, July 12, the pickleball courts at the Mount Boucherie Sports Fields will be temporarily closed for maintenance.
Work will include pressure washing, court resurfacing, installation of new black out fabric and installation of a bike rack.
The courts will reopen on Thursday, July 20. Please note that the maintenance schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.
During the closure, pickleball users can play at the courts located at Anders Park (860 Anders Road, West Kelowna).
We thank all pickleball players for their patience and understanding while we complete this necessary maintenance.
-
Citizens come to aid of an assaulted femaleOn July 12, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a dozen individuals beating up a male on Mill St at Queensway.
-
Increase in Sextortion related incidentsThe Kelowna RCMP have seen an increase in the number of Sextortion related incidents involving male victims between the age of 14 to 17.
-
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in strikeSAG-AFTRA has chosen to strike alongside screenwriters - beginning at midnight tonight.
-
Renee Merrified MLA MinuteThe BC economy is in trouble.
-
British Columbians urged to conserve waterMuch of the province now under drought level 4 or 5.
-
Dock workers strike is overTentative agreement reached over mediator's recommendations.
-
More affordable housing coming to KelownaSociety of Hope to operate the facility.
-
Women's basketball to open 2023-24 preseason schedule against Nevada Wolf PackThe Heat and Wolf Pack will square off in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Western University campus gym.
-
Horseshoe Lake fire still under controlCrews from the local fire department and BC Wildfire remain on scene to work on any hot spots as they occur.