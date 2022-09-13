Navigating NFL without an agent remains tricky proposition

Lamar Jackson was still wearing his uniform when he walked into his postgame news conference minutes after the Baltimore Ravens earned a season-opening win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

He was coming off a three-touchdown game that had provided the bulk of Baltimore’s points during its 24-9 victory.

But those weren’t the only numbers he was asked about.

It didn't take long for Jackson's contract to become a topic, with questions about whether it was true he had turned down a $250 million contract extension offer from the Ravens.

“Fully guaranteed? No, there’s no truth to that,” Jackson said with a smile before his barely two-minute-old news conference was abruptly ended by the Ravens’ public relations staff.

Welcome to NFL life negotiating without an agent, a risk vs. reward proposition that requires a balancing act few remain willing to take on.

In a league with more than 2,000 players, Jackson is one of only 17 currently acting as their own agent, according to the NFLPA. The list includes high-profile names such as Bobby Wagner, DeAndre Hopkins and Jacoby Brissett.

Former Super Bowl champions Richard Sherman, Russell Okung and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James have also done it in the past.

Yet, none of them has ever had the money at stake Jackson does this season once the 2018 first-round pick chose to play out the final year of his rookie contract after being unable to reach an extension. The 2019 NFL MVP is believed to be seeking a deal comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson received in March.

The idea of wading into the waters of self-representation with that kind of money in the balance is an unthinkable proposition to many in the industry, who believe players who operate without agents are hurt by not having a...