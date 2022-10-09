iHeartRadio

New Orleans 39, Seattle 32


Seahawks_450
Seattle 10 9 0 13 32
New Orleans 3 14 14 8 39
First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 56, 9:34.

Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:41.

Sea_FG Myers 56, 1:13.

Second Quarter

NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 10:54.

NO_Hill 9 run (Lutz kick), 3:34.

Sea_FG Myers 31, 1:42.

Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (kick failed), :07.

Third Quarter

NO_Olave 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:03.

NO_Trautman 22 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), :40.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Lockett 40 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 14:08.

Sea_Walker 69 run (Myers kick), 6:54.

NO_Hill 60 run (Ingram run), 5:22.

