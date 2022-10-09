New Orleans 39, Seattle 32
|Seattle
|10
|9
|0
|13
|—
|32
|New Orleans
|3
|14
|14
|8
|—
|39
NO_FG Lutz 56, 9:34.
Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:41.
Sea_FG Myers 56, 1:13.Second Quarter
NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 10:54.
NO_Hill 9 run (Lutz kick), 3:34.
Sea_FG Myers 31, 1:42.
Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (kick failed), :07.Third Quarter
NO_Olave 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:03.
NO_Trautman 22 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), :40.Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lockett 40 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 14:08.
Sea_Walker 69 run (Myers kick), 6:54.
NO_Hill 60 run (Ingram run), 5:22.
