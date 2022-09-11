New Seahawks Harris and Fant ready for reunion with Broncos

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Of course there is plenty of attention building surrounding the reunion happening in Seattle next Monday night.

Yep, new Seattle defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant are about to face their old team when the Denver Broncos come visiting to open the season.

Not the reunion you were thinking of?

“They are really experienced football players, you can tell,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “Even though Noah is still a young man, he comes in and has a really good sense for the game, can do everything, and is a natural player. Shelby has been around and is a workhorse. He has been very productive in games and has done a nice job.”

Undoubtedly most of the attention in the days leading up to Monday’s opener will rightfully be directed toward Denver quarterback Russell Wilson and his return to Seattle after spending the first decade of his career with the Seahawks before the offseason trade to the Broncos.

It’s the main storyline and should be.

But Seattle’s return on that trade included Harris, Fant and quarterback Drew Lock along with draft picks. And while Lock will be the backup to Geno Smith to start the season, the Seahawks are expecting major contributions from Harris and Fant.

And yes, facing their old team in the first game with their new team is going to be strange for them, too.

“I’m sure it’ll be a lot of emotions just from a team you were with for so long, kind of the team that you became established with,” Harris said. “There’s going to be a lot of emotions, but at the end of the day we’re there to do a job. You can’t put too much into it. That’s how you end up having crappy games.”

Fant was Denver’s first-round pick in 2019 and last season had 68 catches and four...