New York Giants are 1-2 after another lop-sided loss, facing a long season with early injuries
Three games into the season and less than a year after making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, it’s time for the New York Giants to hit the panic button. Brian Daboll’s team is playing poorly. New York is now 1-2 after being outclassed 30-12 by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in California. It was the second time that’s happened this season. Dallas embarrassed the Giants 40-0 in the season opener. To get their only victory, the Giants had to match their greatest comeback in their history in rallying from a 21-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28.
Intersection Improvements at Airport Way and Innovation Drive/Pier Mac WayMotorists can expect delays and are advised to allow for extra travel time.
Another weekend of t-shirt fundraisers for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief FundOnce again off-duty firefighters will be selling t-shirts in support of the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund and other efforts.
Water Quality Advisory for Rose Valley-Lakeview Water Service Area in West KelownaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has downgraded the Boil Water Notice to a Water Quality Advisory for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Water Service Area, until further notice.
Update on Official CommuniTREE PlanWork is progressing on the City’s Official CommuniTREE Plan.
Pool will reopen next weekFollowing seven weeks of repairs and updates, the Community Centre pool will reopen for business on October 3.
Active Living Centre: New Partners named to join IPD teamAs previously announced, the City of Vernon has chosen the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model to carry out the design and construction of Vernon’s Active Living Centre (ALC) – a new multi-purpose indoor recreation centre which is anticipated to open in the Fall of 2026.
Alberta man arrested on multiple charges by Penticton RCMPA 34-year-old man from Calgary was arrested
Emergency responders and volunteers thanked by community membersOn Thursday, September 21, representatives from a number of local emergency response and volunteer organizations gathered at Kal Tire Place to receive two banners that have been filled with messages of thanks from residents of Vernon and the surrounding area.
150 breakfasts for 150To celebrate the RCMP’s 150th anniversary, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is giving away 150 free breakfasts!