New York Giants are 1-2 after another lop-sided loss, facing a long season with early injuries

Three games into the season and less than a year after making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, it’s time for the New York Giants to hit the panic button. Brian Daboll’s team is playing poorly. New York is now 1-2 after being outclassed 30-12 by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in California. It was the second time that’s happened this season. Dallas embarrassed the Giants 40-0 in the season opener. To get their only victory, the Giants had to match their greatest comeback in their history in rallying from a 21-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28.