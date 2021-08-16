1,434 COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C. over weekend

B.C.'s health ministry released its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday afternoon, revealing 1,434 more people tested positive for the disease over the weekend.

The update, released in a written statement, said 532 infections were recorded from Friday to Saturday. From Saturday to Sunday, 441 tested positive and in the last 24 hours, 461 more cases were recorded.

The statement also revealed one more person died from the coronavirus over the past three days.

Of the new cases, 734 are in Interior Health.

As of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 82.6% (3,830,337) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.2% (3,393,049) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.5% (3,609,557) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 74.6% (3,227,388) received their second dose.

- with files from CTV -