1,846 cases of COVID-19, 26 related deaths over 72 hours

Another 1,846 cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths have been recorded across British Columbia over the last 72 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest update pushed the province's seven-day average for coronavirus infections to 583 per day, up from 563 on Friday.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths increased to 8.43 per day, the highest it's been since Feb. 3.

The number of infectious patients in hospital decreased to 360, including 151 in intensive care.

"88 per cent of those in critical care today due to COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated," Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Twitter.

The unvaccinated account for 86 per cent of ICU patients, including all but one of the 26 who are under the age of 40. They also account for 62 per cent of all cases recorded over the last week.

The numbers are particularly striking given that the unvaccinated make up a small minority of British Columbians, accounting for less than 20 per cent of the population, including the young children who are currently ineligible for any of the approved vaccines.

