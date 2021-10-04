1,986 New Cases Over the Weekend

Another 1,986 cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths were recorded across British Columbia over the weekend.

Monday's update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, put the province's seven-day average for new infections at 702 per day, down from 738 on Friday.

The seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths dropped to 6.14 per day, down from a seven-month high of 7.29 on Friday.

The new/active cases include:

* 782 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,333

* 226 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 859

* 414 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,132

* 346 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 965

* 218 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 640

* No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 57

In the last 72 hours, 10 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,983.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: five

* Vancouver Coastal Health: two

* Interior Health: one

* Northern Health: two