1,986 New Cases Over the Weekend
Another 1,986 cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths were recorded across British Columbia over the weekend.
Monday's update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, put the province's seven-day average for new infections at 702 per day, down from 738 on Friday.
The seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths dropped to 6.14 per day, down from a seven-month high of 7.29 on Friday.
The new/active cases include:
* 782 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 2,333
* 226 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 859
* 414 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 1,132
* 346 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 965
* 218 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 640
* No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: 57
In the last 72 hours, 10 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,983.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: five
* Vancouver Coastal Health: two
* Interior Health: one
* Northern Health: two