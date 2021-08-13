1 Combat Engineer Regiment Arrives at Land Task Force Vernon

On Wednesday (Aug 11) over 100 soldiers from 11 Field Squadron and 18 Squadron, 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1 CER) arrived at Land Task Force (LTF) Vernon.

They are in Vernon to replace members from 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (1 PPCLI), who have been supporting BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) as part of Canadian Armed Force’s (CAF) Operation LENTUS since July 23, 2021.

Additional soldiers from 38, 39, and 41 Brigades arrived yesterday (Aug 12) and will form a Disaster Response Company. The LTF consists of approximately 250 troops. The arrival of the new troops prior to the departure of 1 PPCLI ensures continuous, uninterrupted support to British Columbians. As 1 PPCLI members are replaced, they will return back to Canadian Forces Base Edmonton, where they will take a much deserved break.

Soldiers initially arrive at the Vernon Cadet Summer Training Center to be issued personal protective equipment, such as red fire retardant coveralls, which is required to be able to work on the fire line under direct supervision of firefighters from BCWS. Once equipped, they will proceed to one of the two fires currently being supported by the CAF. The the Flat Lake fire near 100 Mile House, or the Thomas Creek fire, east of Okanagan Falls.

Tasks on the fire line include suppression of hot spots on existing lines to ensure full extinguishment, building new fire lines on priority fires, and providing transport assistance where required to non-CAF personnel also deployed in support of this effort.

Operation LENTUS is the CAF response to natural disasters in Canada. This year alone, Operation LENTUS has seen the CAF support flood response in the Yukon, and wildfires in Northwestern Ontario, British Columbia, and Manitoba.