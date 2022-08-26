1-year-old recovering after suspected accidental overdose: RCMP say

On August 24, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m. RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 1600 block of Lynrick Road after parents reported that their 1-year-old son was unconscious and not breathing.

On arrival, RCMP noted a family member was performing CPR on the hood of his vehicle. Officers where told that the child may have ingested an unknown substance.

The child was administered narcan and responded well before being taken to the hospital for further medical treatment. The child is expected to make a full recovery and is now in the care of the MCFD.

The Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit have conduct of this file.

“Once again this demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse. We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child’s life” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP

This is currently an on-going investigation and no further information will be released at this time.