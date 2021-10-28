10 deaths, surging hospitalizations from COVID-19

Another 10 people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia, the province announced Thursday along with 758 new cases and another increase in hospitalizations.

The latest update from the Ministry of Health leaves B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus deaths at 7.29 per day, and the seven-day average for infections at 584 per day.

The number of patients in hospital climbed to 434, which is up 15 per cent from last Thursday and represents the highest number of hospitalizations the province has seen since May 9.

The government said a change in surveillance data reporting in the Interior Health Authority this week caused a one-time increase in hospitalization numbers, but did not provide a specific number or any further explanation.