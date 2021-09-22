10 new deaths in past 24 hours

BC has recorded another 759 cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths, health officials said Wednesday.

The update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, pushed the province's seven-day average for new infections to 636 per day, up from 622 on Tuesday.

B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths also climbed to 5.29 per day, the highest it's been since February, when the province was just ramping up its vaccination program.

Seven of the deceased lived in the Fraser Health region, two lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one lived in the Island Health region, the ministry said. Officials did not release the ages or vaccination status of any of the people who died.

The update indicated there are 324 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, including 157 in intensive care – though that number is now in dispute.

CTV News has learned that coronavirus patients in ICU are removed from the provincial total once they are no longer considered infectious, even though they sometimes remain in treatment for months.